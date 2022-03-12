Robert Covington Blasts Philly Fans, Defends Ben Simmons

Teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons and Robert Covington were together for some of the final "process" years as the 76ers really started to turn their organization around. Covington played and started in 80 games for the 76ers during the 2017-18 season, before being dealt to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler deal during the 2018-19 season.

Having played 297 total games for the Philadelphia 76ers, spanning across five seasons, Covington knows that fanbase as good as anybody. In a recent Instagram comment, Covington utilized that knowledge to defend Ben Simmons. In a post from Bleacher Report that showed a 76ers fan taunting Ben Simmons, Covington commented, "Philly at its finest. Now you see why he wanted out."

Philly fans, across all sports, are known for being some of the most hostile in sports. Playing nearly 300 games for the 76ers, Covington is certainly qualified to speak on the topic, and did so while coming to the defense of his former teammate Ben Simmons. While he didn't play in that game, Simmons certainly had to enjoy watching his new team cruise to a blowout victory over his former team. The Brooklyn Nets dominated from start to finish, blowing out the 76ers in a statement win on the road.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Blasts Philadelphia 76ers Fans After Win

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant vs. Joel Embiid Beef

Blake Griffin Defends Ben Simmons From Philadelphia Reporter