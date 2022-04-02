Skip to main content
Robert Covington Makes History Against Milwaukee Bucks

Robert Covington was on some next level shooting.

Robert Covington had a shooting night that very few players in the NBA ever experience. He dribbled only nine times while scoring 43 points on 11 three-point makes.

Saying that sentence out loud sounds absolutely unbelievable, but there are multiple layers of historical accomplishments involved in it as well. Covington's 11 three-pointers were the most threes anyone has ever made in LA Clippers' franchise history. Not only that, but it's also tied for the most anyone has ever made in a game this season.

The 43 points Covington scored were his career high, and the 11 three-pointers were his career high in three-point makes. The 153 points the Clippers scored as a team collectively was the most they've scored in franchise history during a regular season game. They accomplished this without: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Brandon Boston, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb.

Friday night's performance was nothing short of a historical offensive performance. Not only was Robert Covington's shooting something to marvel at, but so was the entire performance of the shorthanded Clippers team. It was a fantastic bounce-back win after the heartbreaking loss against the Chicago Bulls. Up next for the Clippers is the New Orleans Pelicans, where a win against them would essentially secure LA for the 8th seed that they desire.

