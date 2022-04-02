Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night

LA Clippers forward Robert Covington had a career night against the Milwaukee Bucks, pouring in a career-high 43 points, and knocking down an LA Clippers franchise record 11 threes. Covington made history in more ways than one on Friday night, because in addition to the Clippers franchise record for made threes, Covington became the first player in NBA history with at least 40 points, 10 threes, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in a single game.

After the game, Covington said that "My teammates were tryna get me 50, but the other team was like nah we can’t let you do that." While the Milwaukee Bucks players on the floor were not excited to see Covington go off, one Bucks player on the sideline was. "Giannis told me, 'Ay man go for the record. I’m tryna see something,'" Covington said.

According to Robert Covington, Giannis Antetokounmpo encouraged him to gun for the NBA's single-game three-point record that is currently held by Klay Thompson. With the hot streak he was experiencing, such a record was not out of reach; however, the Bucks defense began trapping him in the final frame.

With the win, the LA Clippers move within inches of clinching the 8th-seed, as they will now spectate the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup. For the time being, the team will enjoy what was a historic performance from one of their newest acquisitions.

