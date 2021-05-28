Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Rajon Rondo Is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

Rajon Rondo Is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

Rondo is calling out the Mavericks' plays, so Dallas is trying not to run them.
Author:
Publish date:
Rondo is calling out the Mavericks' plays, so Dallas is trying not to run them.

Rajon Rondo is known for being an on-court coach, and he's doing exactly that in the playoffs.

According to Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, Rajon Rondo has been calling out the Mavs' plays throughout the playoffs. As a result, Carlisle has been trying to call fewer plays for his team, and it's working.

"He always knows what's going on with the other team," Carlisle said. "He's always calling out our plays and that's why we're trying not to run too many plays. He knows them all."

Rondo may have had a very rough time with the Dallas Mavericks, but that's not stopping Rick Carlisle from praising him. 

"He's a great all-around player," Carlisle said. "He impacts the game in every way."

If the Clippers want to have any chance of defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, they absolutely need to improve their communication. The team defense has been next-level awful, and they're allowing the Mavericks to shoot the ball at a historic percentage. 

Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Paul George, and all of the leaders of the team need to help improve the communication between the team in order for that to happen. Game 3 is a do-or-die game for the LA Clippers; a 2-1 series is vastly different from a 3-0 series.

Mavericks Now Heavy Favorites to Win Series over Clippers after Taking 2-0 Lead

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

Paul George Addresses Clippers' Level Of Concern After Losing Game 2 To Mavericks

USATSI_16131204_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

May 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (L) talks with his team during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3

May 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) jockey for rebounding position during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Serge Ibaka Downgraded to 'Questionable' for Game 3 vs. Mavericks

USATSI_16148392
News

Mavericks Now Heavy Favorites to Win Series over Clippers after Taking 2-0 Lead

USATSI_16148016
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_16148394_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Addresses Clippers' Level Of Concern After Losing Game 2 To Mavericks

USATSI_16031182_168384702_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Likes Tweet Taking Shot At Clippers After Game 2 Loss

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; General view of the stage and podium before the start of the 2019 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Will Pick 25th in 2021 NBA Draft After Winning Tiebreaker with Nuggets