Rajon Rondo is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

Rondo is calling out the Mavericks' plays, so Dallas is trying not to run them.

Rajon Rondo is known for being an on-court coach, and he's doing exactly that in the playoffs.

According to Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, Rajon Rondo has been calling out the Mavs' plays throughout the playoffs. As a result, Carlisle has been trying to call fewer plays for his team, and it's working.

"He always knows what's going on with the other team," Carlisle said. "He's always calling out our plays and that's why we're trying not to run too many plays. He knows them all."

Rondo may have had a very rough time with the Dallas Mavericks, but that's not stopping Rick Carlisle from praising him.

"He's a great all-around player," Carlisle said. "He impacts the game in every way."

If the Clippers want to have any chance of defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, they absolutely need to improve their communication. The team defense has been next-level awful, and they're allowing the Mavericks to shoot the ball at a historic percentage.

Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Paul George, and all of the leaders of the team need to help improve the communication between the team in order for that to happen. Game 3 is a do-or-die game for the LA Clippers; a 2-1 series is vastly different from a 3-0 series.

