Rondo Has Been Practicing On Court With Clippers

Rondo hasn't played a game with the Clippers yet, but he has been practicing with them.

The Clippers got the playmaking point guard they've been looking for, but unfortunately, he's been too injured to play. The good news is that Rondo is starting to practice with the team.

Rajon Rondo was traded to the Clippers on March 25, but he still hasn't seen any court time with the team. The Clippers have been decimated with injuries the last two weeks, and Rondo is included in that list. Over the course of two weeks, the Clippers have missed 2-4 starters in every single game.

The bad news is that Serge Ibaka still hasn't started practicing with the Clippers yet, but fortunately, Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverley are.

There's still no concrete answer on how the Clippers are going to use Rondo, Ty Lue doesn't know if he's going to start or come off the bench. However, it's starting to look like Kawhi Leonard could really use the help in the clutch.

For as much as people want to claim the sample size is really small, Kawhi's clutch turnover numbers are high. Kawhi Leonard is ranked 22nd in clutch turnovers (6), but 107th in clutch minutes. He has more turnovers than most players, but in fewer minutes. The 9 other players who have 6 turnovers in the clutch are averaging 72.5 minutes, while Kawhi has 6 turnovers in 47 minutes.

Not only that, but the only players shooting worse than Kawhi in the clutch on at least 30 attempts are: Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, and Malik Beasley.

The Clippers' offensive rating may be great, but Kawhi Leonard clearly needs some help in settling down the offense during the clutch. Hopefully, that's where Rajon Rondo comes in.

