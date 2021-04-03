Rondo on Mann Having His Rookie Card: 'I Realized How Old I am'
Rajon Rondo is by no means old in terms of everyday life. The 35-year-old was born in 1986, the same year that Ferris Bueler’s Day Off was released. That’s not too bad, right?
However, in NBA basketball terms, let’s just say he’s got quite a few miles on him. He is one of only seven players that are still active from the 2006 draft class, and he’s played in over 1,000 career games (regular season and postseason combined). Any layman can Google Rondo’s resume and realize that, when it comes to basketball experience, he’s old.
What made Rondo himself realize this possibly depressing fact was a recent revelation from his new LA Clippers teammate Terance Mann. In a recent postgame press conference, Mann pulled out a Rajon Rondo rookie trading card from his wallet, and told the media that he’d been holding onto it since middle school.
On a recent segment of The Jump, Rondo admitted that hearing this story was the glass-shattering moment. He realized he’s now a geezer in today’s league.
At least Rondo knows what TikTok is.
