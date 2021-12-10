Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards
    Publish date:

    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    Utah Jazz DPOY Rudy Gobert responded to Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards
    Author:

    Getty Images

    Utah Jazz DPOY Rudy Gobert responded to Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    The Utah Jazz picked up a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards from sending shots at Rudy Gobert after the game. The animosity between Beverley and Gobert started during the 2nd quarter of this game, when Beverley finished a floater over Gobert, and then proceeded to taunt him back up the court, resulting in a technical foul.

    At halftime, Beverley said in his on-court interview that "We know they have the Defensive Player of the Year, quote unquote, defensive player of the year, in Rudy Gobert, so we just wanted to get out and play fast." Beverley's shots at Gobert did not stop at halftime, because after the game, he said that "If I'm defensive player of the year, I'm guarding the best player no matter what. I'm not roaming. It's no discredit to Royce O'Neal, or any of the others on their team, but if I'm defensive player of the year, I'm not guarding Royce O'Neale. I'm guarding Mike Conley, I'm guarding Donovan Mitchell, I'm guarding Bogdanovic. You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt. And every time I hear he's defensive player of the year. So, whatever."

    After the game, Anthony Edwards also shared his thoughts about Gobert's defense, saying that "I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He don’t put no fear in my heart. I don’t know why." After a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday Night, Rudy Gobert was asked about the comments from Beverley and Edwards. He responded by saying that "If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you."

    Read More

    The Timberwolves and Jazz will play again on December 23rd in Utah, in a game that should be interesting to keep an eye on.

    Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

    Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

    Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena

    rudy-gobert-getty-010421-ftrjpg_1c8etozoqccp41o6bn5wzhqlu1
    News

    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    40 seconds ago
    AP21324236788010
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

    20 hours ago
    timberwolves-patrick-beverley-shades-jazz-c-rudy
    News

    Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards Send Shots at Rudy Gobert

    21 hours ago
    News

    Brandon Boston Dedicates Career Performance Against Celtics to Late Terrence Clarke

    Dec 9, 2021
    f640c024c8cb45f3b6718850ab0079c6
    News

    Brandon Boston Jr. Goes Off, Clippers Defeat Celtics 114-111

    Dec 9, 2021
    1357652305.0
    News

    Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Out, Paul George Questionable For Clippers vs. Celtics

    Dec 8, 2021
    1183684155
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Dec 8, 2021
    hi-res-a301d3f9bba566085bbb65305acf5e4c_crop_north
    News

    Fred VanVleet Believes Raptors Win Back to Back Championships if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

    Dec 7, 2021