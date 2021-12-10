Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

The Utah Jazz picked up a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards from sending shots at Rudy Gobert after the game. The animosity between Beverley and Gobert started during the 2nd quarter of this game, when Beverley finished a floater over Gobert, and then proceeded to taunt him back up the court, resulting in a technical foul.

At halftime, Beverley said in his on-court interview that "We know they have the Defensive Player of the Year, quote unquote, defensive player of the year, in Rudy Gobert, so we just wanted to get out and play fast." Beverley's shots at Gobert did not stop at halftime, because after the game, he said that "If I'm defensive player of the year, I'm guarding the best player no matter what. I'm not roaming. It's no discredit to Royce O'Neal, or any of the others on their team, but if I'm defensive player of the year, I'm not guarding Royce O'Neale. I'm guarding Mike Conley, I'm guarding Donovan Mitchell, I'm guarding Bogdanovic. You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt. And every time I hear he's defensive player of the year. So, whatever."

After the game, Anthony Edwards also shared his thoughts about Gobert's defense, saying that "I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He don’t put no fear in my heart. I don’t know why." After a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday Night, Rudy Gobert was asked about the comments from Beverley and Edwards. He responded by saying that "If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you."

The Timberwolves and Jazz will play again on December 23rd in Utah, in a game that should be interesting to keep an eye on.

