Rudy Gobert Responds to Patrick Beverley's Criticism

One of the most dominant rim protectors of all time, Rudy Gobert is undeniably great at what he does. His interior defense is arguably the best in the league; however, his defensive style is different from other prominent defenders. Unable to guard the perimeter, Gobert rarely defends the other team's best player. According to Patrick Beverley, that disqualifies him being the best defender in the NBA.

During an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, Beverley asked how Rudy Gobert can be considered the league's best defender when he never guards the opponent's best player. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Gobert responded to that question.

"You know me, I never complain for myself," Gobert said. "I think when you play the right way, your game always speaks for itself. And once again, we have a lot of ways of measuring someone's impact on the court nowadays, which I think is great. What I want people to understand about what I do on the court, is that I'm not just guarding one player. When I'm out there, my mindset is to guard the whole team."

Gobert continued, saying that "I'm going out there thinking I got to guard this whole team... because at the end of the day, it's a team sport. You don't do anything on your own, so my goal is to communicate with my teammates and make sure that I have the most impact that I can on my team, and ultimately on the other team... My guy might score 30, I don't want that because I have pride obviously, but if my guy scores 30 and the other team scores 80 points, it's a big difference in the league."

According to Gobert, he is not concerned with what Patrick Beverley or anybody else has to say about his defense, because he knows what he provides.

