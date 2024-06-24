Russell Westbrook Gets Honest About Viral Moment at Kendrick Lamar Show
Rap legend Kendrick Lamar recently hosted a show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The concert included several West Coast music icons, and many Los Angeles celebrities were in attendance as well.
This included multiple NBA players, as LA Clippers guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden were in attendance, along with Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and more. Westbrook, Harden, and DeRozan are all from Los Angeles, which made the experience even more special.
Both Westbrook and DeRozan shared a moment on stage with Kendrick and several others, and the moment went viral online:
In a recent interview with Complex, Westbrook was asked about this moment, saying, “It means a lot. Growing up in the city, you're able to see all the artists and people come together. Different gangs uniting for one amazing night, and amazing causes. I’m grateful to be able to experience this."
Having spent the last four years of his career in Los Angeles where he grew up, Westbrook played for the Lakers from 2021-2023, and then joined the Clippers following his trade from the Lakers and buyout with the Utah Jazz. Westbrook also played his college basketball at UCLA, so a large portion of his playing career has come near where he grew up.
Westbrook has a $4M player option for next season that he needs to make a decision on by the end of this week.
