Russell Westbrook Makes Big Announcement
In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook announced that he had joined Little Kitchen Academy as an Investor and Advisory Board Member. Westbrook and Little Kitchen Academy shared the following in a joint post on Instagram:
"Exciting news alert! NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook joins Little Kitchen Academy as an Investor & Advisory Board Member! In collaboration with his Why Not? Foundation, the partnership marks a significant milestone for Little Kitchen Academy and supports our efforts to bring the world of children's culinary education, food literacy and practical life skills to more underserved communities. Together, we're changing lives from scratch. More exciting news coming this summer as we get ready for a slam dunk on how we will be impacting thousands of kids lives from this partnership."
Westbrook added a statement that read, "Our family loves Little Kitchen Academy. Nina and I take our kids there and have seen firsthand the impact their programs have had on them. It's because of this, that I want to help provide access to their incredible programs to kids who may not otherwise have access. I'm excited to join the advisory board and partner with their team. Their programs combine culinary education with practical life skills while fostering creativity, curiosity and independence setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond."
This is just one of several different big moves Westbrook has made off the court recently.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years