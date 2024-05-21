All Clippers

Russell Westbrook Makes Big Announcement

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has a new partnership to announce

Joey Linn

Mar 31, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) walks back to the goal during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) walks back to the goal during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook announced that he had joined Little Kitchen Academy as an Investor and Advisory Board Member. Westbrook and Little Kitchen Academy shared the following in a joint post on Instagram:

"Exciting news alert! NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook joins Little Kitchen Academy as an Investor & Advisory Board Member! In collaboration with his Why Not? Foundation, the partnership marks a significant milestone for Little Kitchen Academy and supports our efforts to bring the world of children's culinary education, food literacy and practical life skills to more underserved communities. Together, we're changing lives from scratch. More exciting news coming this summer as we get ready for a slam dunk on how we will be impacting thousands of kids lives from this partnership."

Westbrook added a statement that read, "Our family loves Little Kitchen Academy. Nina and I take our kids there and have seen firsthand the impact their programs have had on them. It's because of this, that I want to help provide access to their incredible programs to kids who may not otherwise have access. I'm excited to join the advisory board and partner with their team. Their programs combine culinary education with practical life skills while fostering creativity, curiosity and independence setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond."

This is just one of several different big moves Westbrook has made off the court recently.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.