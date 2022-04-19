Skip to main content
Sam Presti says Clippers Will Probably Win Title Multiple Times

The Thunder's GM believes in the Clippers.

The LA Clippers may have already been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but that isn't stopping anyone from believing in them in the future.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's GM, Sam Presti, had some incredibly high praise to say about the Clippers. Even though the Clippers are injured, Presti believes they have the best team in basketball.

"I think the Clippers probably have the best roster in basketball and probably will win a title, multiple titles," Presti said. 

The Clippers are definitely in a fortunate situation when it comes to their future. They have a combination of youth, veterans, and wing defenders across the board. Not only that, but they should have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell all available next season. Along with a more developed Terance Mann and Luke Kennard.

At this point, it certainly does feel like the biggest thing that could stop the Clippers from succeeding is injuries - something definitely worth raising a red flag over. Paul George only played in 31 games this past season, and Kawhi Leonard didn't play in a single game. It starts creating a question if their All-Star duo will ever play more than 50 games each in a season. Regardless, the team will have the capability to shift pieces around and do something about it, even if Paul George and Kawhi Leonard aren't available.

