San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign LA Clippers Free Agent

This former LA Clippers player has reportedly joined the San Antonio Spurs

Joey Linn

Apr 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The LA Clippers have had very little success in the NBA draft since selecting Blake Griffin first overall in 2009. Acquiring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Charlotte Hornets on draft night in 2018 proved to be the right decision, but he is now coming off consecutive All-NBA First Team selections with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the player the Clippers traded him for is in Philadelphia.

Selecting Terance Mann 48th overall in 2019 has been a rare draft success story for the Clippers, as Mann has appeared in 345 games for the franchise and is an important role player. Hoping for similar second round success in 2021, LA selected Brandon Boston Jr. with the 51st overall pick, but his time with the organization has already ended.

In a report from Michal Scotto of HoopsHype on Friday, it was announced that Boston has signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs and will compete for a roster spot.

The Clippers declined Boston's $2.48 million Qualifying Offer earlier this summer, which made him an unrestricted free agent. While this did not rule out a return to LA for Boston, it seemed both sides were ready to move on.

Boston appeared in 105 NBA games for the Clippers in three seasons, averaging 6.2 points per game in 12.9 minutes per game. Struggling to make shots, Boston converted on just 39.6% of his field goal attempts with LA and 31.3% of his shots from deep.

The best game of Boston's NBA career came against the Boston Celtics in 2021 when he scored a career-high 27 points.

Boston has dominated the G League since being drafted, averaging 23.7 points per game in 30 showcase and regular season games.

Joey Linn

