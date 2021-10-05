October 5, 2021
Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return

Serge Ibaka has been cleared for contact in practice.
Serge Ibaka has been cleared for contact in practice.

Slowly but surely, Serge Ibaka is getting ready to return to the court after undergoing back surgery during the playoffs.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Serge Ibaka has been cleared for contact during practice sessions. Ibaka previously went through training camp but in a limited capacity as he wasn't cleared for any type of contact during practice.

It would be fair to assume that Serge Ibaka won't be ready for opening night, but that has not been officially announced in any way yet. The Clippers are currently fielding a third-string center battle between Isaiah Hartenstein and Harry Giles during the pre-season. It may seem like an unimportant storyline, but it's actually a pretty big one considering Ibaka's health. Whoever wins that third center spot between the two will likely play some solid minutes as a backup center during Serge Ibaka's injury. While both Giles and Hartenstein played solid in the pre-season opener against the Denver Nuggets, it feels like Giles is winning the early race for now.

Serge Ibaka has only played in four NBA games since March 14, 2021. It's been quite a while for him, and he'll likely need a little extra time to return because he suffered from nerve damage. Regardless of however long it takes for Ibaka to return, getting cleared for contact is always a good sign. 

