Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Serge Ibaka Comments on Back Injury

Serge Ibaka Comments on Back Injury

In an interview with TMZ, LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka provided comments on his back injury.
Author:
Publish date:

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with TMZ, LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka provided comments on his back injury.

After letting Montrezl Harrell walk in free agency and replacing him with Serge Ibaka, the LA Clippers rightfully felt as if they upgraded at the center position. Just a few weeks into Serge Ibaka's Clippers tenure, the signing was looking like one of the best of the off-season. In his 39 starts for the Clippers before suffering a back injury, Ibaka was averaging 10.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.9 BPG on 50.7% from the field.

Just 39 games into the season, Ibaka suffered a back injury that essentially ended his season entirely. He attempted to make a comeback in the team's final two regular season games, but only made two appearances in the playoffs before being shut down indefinitely. The Clippers, who frequently keep injury details internal, did not provide much of an update on Ibaka's status throughout the course of the postseason.

In an interview with TMZ outside of Highlight Room in Los Angeles, Ibaka provided the first real update on his injury in quite some time. The 12-year veteran stated that his back injury will not bother him next season, which is certainly positive news for the Clippers.

Because the team will already be shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard, being able to add their 7-foot stretch big back into the rotation will be a key component in their ability to thrive while awaiting Kawhi's return.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lou Williams Signing With Atlanta Hawks

Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walk to the locker room at halftime against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Serge Ibaka Confident in Clippers' Title Chances

Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Serge Ibaka Comments on Back Injury

fullsizeoutput_8e0b
News

Brandon Boston Jr. Looking to 'Prove Everybody Wrong' During Summer League

USATSI_16561792
News

Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Summer League Loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

brian-shaw-nuggets
News

Clippers Assistant Bryan Shaw is Confident in Player Development Ability

download
News

Report: LA Clippers New Inglewood Arena Could Break Ground in August

USATSI_16255850_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Signs Four-Year Deal With LA Clippers

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Officially Re-Signs With Clippers