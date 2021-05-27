Serge Ibaka Downgraded to 'Questionable' for Game 3 vs. Mavericks

As if entering Dallas down 0-2 in their first-round series wasn’t enough of a challenge for the LA Clippers, they might now have to do it without their backup center, as Serge Ibaka has been downgraded to “questionable” to play in game 3 due to back spasms.

“He’s hurting pretty bad,” Head Coach Tyronn Lue said during his media availability on Thursday. Lue says he re-aggravated his back injury earlier that morning.

Ibaka has been struggling with this injury for much of the regular season, missing 30 straight games with what the Clippers organization deemed “lower back tightness.” He’s only played a total of 18 minutes through two games against the Mavericks; it is unclear whether this limited playing time is a coaching decision, a fatigue issue after missing so much time prior to the postseason, or in relation to this back injury.

If Ibaka is out, look for Marcus Morris Sr. or Nicolas Batum to assume the backup center minutes when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. Lue has already been experimenting with these small-ball lineups, as it gives the Clippers the ability to switch across the positional spectrum, though Luka Doncic has not been fazed by this tactic. Lue also hinted in Thursday’s press conference that there will be some sort of starting lineup shift in game 3.

Ibaka has not been a huge factor in this series so far, though he was +11 in his 13 minutes in game 1 and +6 in his five minutes in game 2. However, if he’s out, Lue will not have the option of a rim protector that can also spread the floor, should he desire it.

Lue says Ibaka will be a game-time decision. Game 3 tips off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

