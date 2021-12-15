Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded
    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    All indications point towards the relationship between Serge Ibaka and the LA Clippers being less than ideal at the moment. Since returning from injury, Ibaka has seen his minutes disappear, as his spot in the rotation has been given to Isaiah Hartenstein. While that development alone is not necessarily a cause for speculation, as Hartenstein has simply been better, Ty Lue's responses when asked about Serge have raised some questions.

    As Ibaka has seen his minutes disappear, head coach Ty Lue has been asked about the status of his veteran big man. Usually willing to engage in his reasoning behind rotations, Ty Lue has frequently answered these questions with "I don't know" or "We'll see." Recently, Ty Lue told the media that he had not talked to Serge about his role on the team, which is certainly interesting considering Ibaka's veteran status.

    While each of the previously mentioned situations are up for interpretation, Serge Ibaka liked this Tweet on Tuesday evening:

    Ibaka opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers this offseason, making his contract good through the end of this year. His expiring contract could be of interest to teams who are looking to clear salary this offseason; however, it is unclear if this is indeed the direction the Clippers are looking to go with Ibaka.

