Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

The Clippers have entered the season incredibly short-handed and could use all the help they can get. Fortunately, it seems a little bit of help is on the way.

Less than two weeks ago, Serge Ibaka appeared on "NBA Today" where he discussed his road to recovery from his back injury.

"I'm close," Ibaka said. "I'm close to being back. I've been working hard all summer long. I'll be back soon. I'm very excited and can't wait."

We've previously reported that Serge Ibaka has been cleared for 5-on-5 games with physical contact, and there's a plethora of footage online illustrating that. Despite all of the reporting, there hasn't been much actual conversation about it from Ibaka himself. It's good to hear in his own words that he's close to a return.

"Right now I'm just getting conditioning. I don't care how much you work or how hard you work, but playing 5-on-5 games is different."

If there's any team that could use some help right now, it's the Clippers. So far, they're currently missing: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson, and Jason Preston. This early season hasn't been kind to them at all in regards to health, but hopefully, that'll change a little bit in the month of November.

The LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, November 5, where they hope to bounce back to an even 4-4 record.

