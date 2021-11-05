Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury
    Publish date:

    Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

    Serge Ibaka is close to returning to the Clippers
    Author:

    Serge Ibaka is close to returning to the Clippers

    The Clippers have entered the season incredibly short-handed and could use all the help they can get. Fortunately, it seems a little bit of help is on the way.

    Less than two weeks ago, Serge Ibaka appeared on "NBA Today" where he discussed his road to recovery from his back injury.

    "I'm close," Ibaka said. "I'm close to being back. I've been working hard all summer long. I'll be back soon. I'm very excited and can't wait."

    Read More

    We've previously reported that Serge Ibaka has been cleared for 5-on-5 games with physical contact, and there's a plethora of footage online illustrating that. Despite all of the reporting, there hasn't been much actual conversation about it from Ibaka himself. It's good to hear in his own words that he's close to a return.

    "Right now I'm just getting conditioning. I don't care how much you work or how hard you work, but playing 5-on-5 games is different."

    If there's any team that could use some help right now, it's the Clippers. So far, they're currently missing: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson, and Jason Preston. This early season hasn't been kind to them at all in regards to health, but hopefully, that'll change a little bit in the month of November.

    The LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, November 5, where they hope to bounce back to an even 4-4 record.

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Rate The Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    USATSI_16904373_168390270_lowres
    News

    Serge Ibaka Says He's Close to a Return From Injury

    30 seconds ago
    GettyImages-1201783676-e1630842376222
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Details About Kawhi Leonard's Personality

    5 hours ago
    LDN-L-CLIPPERS0930-24-LO-1-1
    News

    Lou Williams Reveals Feeling Disrespected by Clippers Front Office

    5 hours ago
    90
    News

    Patrick Beverley Reacts to Facing Clippers For The First Time Since Being Traded

    22 hours ago
    GettyImages-1186293657-e1602605058383
    News

    Ty Lue Reveals Emotions Facing Patrick Beverley For The First Time Since Trade

    22 hours ago
    george__2_
    News

    Paul George Dominant Once Again, LA Clippers Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13847574_168390270_lowres
    News

    Lakers Were Not On Top of Damian Lillard's Preferred Teams

    Nov 3, 2021
    sr-wolves-clippers_0
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 3, 2021