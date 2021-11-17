Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Serge Ibaka Set to Return to the Clippers
    LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka is set to return to the team after one final G-League game
    LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka is set to return to the team after one final G-League game

    The LA Clippers have been without their big man Serge Ibaka for most of his time in Los Angeles. After suffering a back injury during his first year with the team that caused him to miss half of the season, Ibaka has been working his way back from that injury since.

    After a few less than stellar outings for the Clippers this season in his return to game action, head coach Ty Lue revealed that Serge himself opted to go down to the G-League to work his way back into game action. Coach Lue applauded the maturity of Ibaka for making that decision, and expressed his excitement for Ibaka's eventual return.

    Agua Caliente Clippers G-League coach Paul Hewitt was asked about having Serge Ibaka, and said, "I've got to thank him. He's been great reinforcing the message to these young players about how to address themselves." Coach Hewitt also added that Serge told him he feels faster and stronger than before, he is more so looking to regain his timing.

    On Wednesday afternoon, Serge himself reveal that he will play one more G-League contest and then return to the Clippers. The solid play of Isaiah Hartenstein has allowed Ibaka and the Clippers the luxury of easing him back, since the team is getting quality production out of that backup center role.

