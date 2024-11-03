All Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder blockbuster trade.

Joey Linn

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a record-setting collection of draft picks to the OKC Thunder in 2019 for Paul George. At the request of free agent and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers landed George to create a duo that was supposed to deliver the franchise its first NBA championship.

Five years later, Leonard and George produced three total playoff series wins, and the latter is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he is coming off his second-straight All-NBA first team selection and has the OKC Thunder off to a 6-0 start to the new season.

Oklahoma City picked up its sixth win of the season on Saturday night, defeating the Clippers who remain winless in their brand new Intuit Dome arena. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points and nine assists on just 14 field goal attempts.

When asked after the game what comes to mind when he looks back on the trade five years later, Gilgeous-Alexander gave an honest answer.

“I had a great year here when I was here," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Their front office made a trade they thought was better for their team. So did the Thunder. In the last five years I’ve tried to focus on my development and the team’s development… And I’d say it worked out in my favor.”

Had Leonard been more patient, the Clippers could have started a new era with he, Gilgeous-Alexander, cap space, and ample draft choices to improve the roster via trade. Instead, the two-time Finals MVP wanted an established co-star, and it ended up coming at the cost of a perennial MVP candidate who is everything an organization could want in a franchise player.

