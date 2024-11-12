Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA History in Clippers-Thunder
The OKC Thunder bounced back from their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night with a win over the LA Clippers on Monday. Without center Chet Holmgren who suffered a hip fracture in the loss to Golden State, Oklahoma City was able to pick up its 9th win of the NBA season.
It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led the way against his former team, scoring a career-high 45 points in the victory. Adding nine assists, three rebounds, five steals, and two blocks, Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history.
According to StatMamba on X, Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player in NBA history to record his line in a game.
A first team All-NBA guard the last two seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander could be well on his way to another selection this season. This win improved the Thunder to 2-0 against the Clippers this season, having defeated them at Intuit Dome once already.
Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged more than one steal per game in six of his seven NBA seasons (including this one), adding five of those in the win over LA on Monday. The Clippers had 23 turnovers in the loss to OKC, which ultimately offset their hot shooting night.
The Clippers now travel to Houston where they will look to get back in the win column when they play the Rockets on Wednesday at Toyota Center.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade