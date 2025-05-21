Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Ex-Clippers Teammate Reacts to MVP News
The 2025 NBA MVP race has now come to an end, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder was named the winner this season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Gilgeous-Alexander captured the first of his career, beating out three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists this season for the 68-win Thunder. Oklahoma City managed to take down Jokic and the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, winning the series in seven games.
Many forget that Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the LA Clippers, where he spent his rookie season. He would play his only season with the Clippers in 2018-19, averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
Former Clippers guard Lou Williams was Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate that season. He gave praise to the 26-year-old, talking about when he was a rookie in LA.
“From the day that I met this dude, he’s the same exact person as my rook, to the soon-to-be MVP that he is," Williams said. "Even with rookie duties. If he fell short on rookie duties, he would be the first guy to say, 'My bad. I'll clean it up. I'll fix it I'll make sure it's right.'
"If you wanted to get extra work in, he never complained. He always put his boots back on and was ready to go back to work. And now that everything is paying off, he's the exact same person with the exact same temperament."
Gilgeous-Alexander has come a long way since his rookie year in LA, but Williams ensures he has been working toward this since his Clippers days.
