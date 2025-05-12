Shai Gilgeous Alexanders Ex-Teammate Reacts to Thunder-Nuggets Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder desperately needed a win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4.
Most of the game was an absolute rock fight, with neither team being able to score. However, as the fourth quarter loomed, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who created the separation to create some momentum. The fourth quarter points Shai scored ultimately ended up becoming a deciding factor in Game 4.
Shai's former LA Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley reacted to the crucial fourth quarter minutes, giving praise to Shai's mid-range ability in the moment.
"and this why the Elite ones have a mid range. because games like this in playoffs you can still find a way to score," Beverley said.
As teams get tired in the playoffs, especially while playing in Denver, they tend to settle for more three-point shots. Players will get too tired to drive to the rim, penetrate the paint, and make a real play. In those moments, that's where players like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have to make a real impact.
One of the more surprising parts of the 2025 NBA playoffs is that there is a plethora of superstars struggling to shoot efficiently during it, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.
It's tough to say just how well the Clippers would have fared against this Thunder team, but it's clear that LA was better than a mere first-round exit team.
