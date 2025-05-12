All Clippers

Shai Gilgeous Alexanders Ex-Teammate Reacts to Thunder-Nuggets Game 4

Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reacted to a crucial Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder desperately needed a win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4.

Most of the game was an absolute rock fight, with neither team being able to score. However, as the fourth quarter loomed, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who created the separation to create some momentum. The fourth quarter points Shai scored ultimately ended up becoming a deciding factor in Game 4.

Shai's former LA Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley reacted to the crucial fourth quarter minutes, giving praise to Shai's mid-range ability in the moment.

"and this why the Elite ones have a mid range. because games like this in playoffs you can still find a way to score," Beverley said.

As teams get tired in the playoffs, especially while playing in Denver, they tend to settle for more three-point shots. Players will get too tired to drive to the rim, penetrate the paint, and make a real play. In those moments, that's where players like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have to make a real impact.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) as he drives to the basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the more surprising parts of the 2025 NBA playoffs is that there is a plethora of superstars struggling to shoot efficiently during it, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

It's tough to say just how well the Clippers would have fared against this Thunder team, but it's clear that LA was better than a mere first-round exit team.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

