Shaq Reveals Honest Thoughts About Paul George

Paul George is one of the most scrutinized and polarizing players in the NBA, and Shaq tried to give some thought to why that keeps happening.

"We look at him different because he has a high ceiling when it comes to greatness," Shaq said on Inside the NBA.

When Paul George emerged as a superstar on the Indiana Pacers and nearly dethroned LeBron's Miami Heat, there was a very high expectation on him. Fans thought he could potentially be that next superstar. People are often looking for that "next Michael Jordan" or "next LeBron James", and that's what often results in analysts having an extra level of criticism.

"Started his greatness off playing against you [D-Wade] versus Miami," Shaq said. "We saw Paul George emerge and said 'okay, you're in this category now.' Then he kind of disappeared for a while and then just hovered at being regular. Then, when you expect him to do something when he went to OKC, five or six games in a row in the fourth quarter he didn't even score a point. So now you're saying 'Playoff P, I don't think so.'"

Despite the blunt analysis, Shaq still believes in Paul George. He's spoken positively of him numerous times this season and wants him to succeed.

"He's having a fabulous regular season, but regular season not over," Shaq said. "In the postseason is where you make your name. I'm hoping because I like Paul George. I'm hoping that consistency can roll over into the playoffs."



There's one path to redemption for Paul George, and that's an NBA Championship. It would be the first for him and the first in franchise history for the LA Clippers.

