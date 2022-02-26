Shaq Stunned at Clippers Dominance Against Lakers in Last Decade

The LA Clippers have continued to remain dominant against the Lakers, defeating them for a third time straight this season last night. Not only that, but it was the sixth win in a row for the Clippers, moving the Clippers to a 31-7 record against the Lakers during the past decade.

The previous time these two teams played, Shaquille O'Neal couldn't believe that the Clippers dominated the Lakers this much in the past decade.

"My record was 23-2 against the Clippers," Shaq said. "I know this is called the play-in game, but when I was a Laker we never even gave them consideration about them saying 'it's my town.' Now they got a couple of superstars that say whose town it is. There should be a little more force."

When Shaq's co-workers on Inside the NBA asked the big man what he thought the record between the two teams was, Shaq immediately responded with "we got them by a few games."

Once Shaq learned the real record, he needed it repeated to him because it sounded so unbelievable.

"Say that again," Shaq said astounded. "Oh, I never knew."

The Clippers and Lakers will face each other one last time this season on Thursday night. The Lakers have already lost a pivotal tiebreaker situation that will likely be of great significance at the end of the season. The highest likelihood for both the Clippers and Lakers will be the play-in game this season, that tiebreaker can determine how many play-in games each team has to play.

