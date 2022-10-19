Skip to main content
Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

Shaq doesn't believe the Clippers will do anything this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers are expected to have a big season. Many have them coming out of the Western Conference, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be rejoining a group that made the play-in without both of them for most of last season. While Leonard missed the entire year, George missed most of the year, and the Clippers were forced to compete without their two stars. Now with them back, they're primed for a deep run.

Before Tuesday night's season opener between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, TNT analyst Charles Barkley picked the Clippers to come out of the Western Conference. His partner Shaquille O'Neal unsurprisingly disagreed, saying the Clippers have been chosen to win the West for several years now, and never do anything. According to Shaq, the Clippers will once again do nothing this year.

While the Clippers were largely touted as favorites before their collapse in 2020, that has not been the case since. Few chose them to do much following their collapse in the bubble, and nobody chose them to do anything last season without Kawhi Leonard. Shaq seems to have his mind stuck on 2020, because the Clippers have not been widely regarded as favorites since then.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless of how the NBA on TNT crew feels, the Clippers know what the expectations are this season, and they feel ready for that challenge.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_17615329
News

Anthony Davis Reveals Mindset Against Clippers

By Joey Linn
ClipperVision Logo2
News

LA Clippers Launch New 'ClipperVision' Streaming Service

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209195
News

John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19222943_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209087
News

Reggie Jackson Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Starting Battle With John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17821405
News

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15579840
News

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 3.54.35 PM
News

John Wall Reveals Extra Motivation From Critics

By Joey Linn