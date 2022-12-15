Shocking LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed

If fans were expecting to have an incredibly hyped matchup between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns tonight, they're going to be incredibly disappointed. The injury report for this game is a shocking one, with nearly an entire starting lineup missing.

The LA Clippers will be missing the following: Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee management, Paul George is out with left knee soreness, Reggie Jackson is out with left Achilles inflammation, and Norman Powell is out with a groin strain. Additionally, Ivica Zubac is questionable with a left knee contusion, and Luke Kennard is out with right calf soreness.

The Phoenix Suns will have their own share of missing players, but nothing on the Clippers' level. Jae Crowder is out because he's not with the team, Cam Johnson is out with a right meniscus tear, Cameron Payne is out with a right foot strain, and Duane Washington Jr is out with a muscle strain. Additionally, Devin Booker is questionable with left hamstring tightness, and Deandre Ayton is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

If Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton play, this should be an incredibly lopsided matchup for the Phoenix Suns - a team that desperately needs to win since they're on a five-game losing streak. If the Suns' two star players end up missing this game, then it'll actually be a pretty even battlefield that may be even more fun to watch.

