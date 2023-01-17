Shocking LeBron James Stat After Lakers vs. Rockets Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had another monster performance on Monday night, pouring in 48 points to hold off the Houston Rockets at home. With his big night, James notched his first career 40-point game against the Rockets, leaving him with 40-point games against every single NBA franchise except one: The LA Clippers.

Having spent the majority of his career in the Eastern Conference, James has not seen the Clippers as often as other teams, but he also has just not had the same success against LA that he has against everybody else. In 40 career games vs. the Clippers, LeBron is averaging 24.1 PPG, which is his lowest scoring average against any team in the league. His 44.8% shooting against the Clippers is also far below his shooting percentage against any other team, which is very interesting.

For whatever the reason may be, LeBron James has not put up his best career numbers when facing the Clippers. His averages are still dominant at 24/8/7, but that 40-point game has remained elusive. Set to face the Clippers on January 24th, perhaps LeBron will have this stat in the back of his mind. Whether he gets 40 or not, he is always extremely tough to deal with.

Whether it was the bottom-tier Clippers of the early 2000's, or the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led group, LA has found a way to hold LeBron below 40 throughout his career. They will certainly look to keep that trend going when they face off next week.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton