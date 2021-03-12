NewsGamedaySI.COM
Should the Clippers pursue PJ Tucker now that he is no longer a Rocket?

Last week, it was reported that the Houston Rockets may have a "fire sale." It seems like the first domino may have fallen, as PJ Tucker will no longer officially be a Rocket.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas stated that PJ Tucker "will no longer be with the team anymore and [they] are working to find a resolution." Does this mean it's time for the Clippers to make a move?

Tucker is going to be a very popular target for many contending NBA teams. One can expect him to receive significant interest from teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Nets, and Suns. What remains to be seen is what team Tucker wants to go to, and how much Houston wants for him.

If the Rockets are content with a plethora of second-round picks, then the Clippers definitely have the option to pursue. Otherwise, it may not be worth it to give anyone else up for the team. Trading a Terance Mann or Luke Kennard for PJ Tucker wouldn't be a smart move long term. It'll be interesting to see which team ultimately ends up winning the bidding war, or if Tucker already has a preferred destination. He was previously recruited to The Rockets by Chris Paul, so there shouldn't be a surprise if he returns to Phoenix.

