Sources: Some Clippers to get COVID-19 Vaccine this week

Sources have told AllClippers that "at least eight" of the Clippers are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this upcoming week.

The Clippers will be joining the Lakers, Hawks, Blazers, and Pelicans as teams with players that received the COVID-19 vaccine. The exact vaccine is not known, but sources indicate more and more players are becoming open to the idea of receiving it.

There are no specifics on which players will be receiving the vaccine, only that a good handful are scheduled to receive it. The first team to publicly acknowledge receiving the vaccination was the New Orleans Pelicans, and now a growing number of teams are receiving it.

No players are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however getting the vaccine will result in relaxed health and safety protocols. As stated by Adam Silver, players who receive the vaccine will have real benefits.

“Right now we operate under this so-called work quarantine protocol, where players are largely only going between their homes and the arenas,” Silver said in an NBA press release. “Once they get vaccinated, they’ll be able to do more in their communities. That’s something we’ve already begun talking to the players association about. So, there will be some real advantages and benefits to getting vaccinated for the players.”

NBA players haven't had the option to receive the vaccine until fairly recently, but expect more teams to join this list.

