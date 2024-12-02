Star Player Making Injury Return in Clippers-Nuggets
After the Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers, many NBA fans wondered where the team's offensive power would come from. Norman Powell heard that challenge and answered it spectacularly this season.
Through 15 games this season, Powell is averaging 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 49/49/82 shooting from the field. He's been missing in action since November 18 due to a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors weeks ago.
Fortunately for the Clippers, Powell is finally making his return after a six-game absence. The Clippers have officially upgraded Powell from questionable to available against the Denver Nuggets tonight. He'll be starting against Denver in a game that the Clippers could really use him, especially because Denver is having Aaron Gordon return on their end.
The Clippers currently hold a 1-0 regular season advantage over the Nuggets after defeating them earlier in the season on October 26. It was a game that saw Ivica Zubac absolutely explode with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists. Norman Powell was massive that night as well, putting up 37 points and 3 rebounds on his end. The Clippers will need that same level of production as the Nuggets tonight to pull out a win.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
