NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Steph Curry Discusses His Outburst Toward Teammates During Clipper Game

Steph Curry Discusses His Outburst Toward Teammates During Clipper Game

The Golden State Warriors star was visibly frustrated during the blowout.
Author:
Publish date:

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors star was visibly frustrated during the blowout.

As Thursday night’s Clippers-Warriors matchup became more and more of a blowout, Golden State star Stephen Curry was fed up.

In what has now become a viral clip, Curry was visibly frustrated with his teammates during a timeout. Curry is generally known as one of the more calm and collected players in the league, but clearly even he has his limits.

During his postgame interview, Curry gave insight into his mindset during the outburst.

"It's always about what's happening in the moment,” Curry said. “That's just basketball. Trying to bring competitiveness and leadership in different types of ways."

Curry’s frustration is understandable, particularly given the amount of success he’s experienced in the past six years (minus last year, when he only played five games). When you win three championships surrounded by teammates like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, hovering around .500 for a season could get a rise out of anyone.

Despite the drop in talent, the Warriors still have reason to be optimistic. They’re firmly in the playoff race with a 20-19 record (they picked up a huge win against the league-leading Utah Jazz on Sunday), and players like Kelly Oubre Jr. have been trending upwards after slow starts to the season. It also doesn’t hurt that Curry still looks like his MVP self after missing essentially a whole season with a hand injury.

At the very least, it seems extremely likely that the Warriors will make the play-in tournament. With Curry as their engine, they have the ability to beat anyone on a given night. Hopefully, Curry’s teammates heard his message loud and clear. 

Related Stories

Breaking Down the LA Clippers' Aggressive Defense on Stephen Curry

Top Buyout Candidates for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15729871
News

Steph Curry Discusses His Outburst Toward Teammates During Clipper Game

Dec 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley (Knee Soreness) to Miss LA Clippers' Three-Game Road Trip

Jan 13, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell (15) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15405635_168384702_lowres
Game Day

Breaking Down the Clippers' Aggressive Defense On Stephen Curry

USATSI_15659530
News

Report: LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley OUT vs. New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_15711242
News

LA Clippers' Paul George on Not Getting Foul Calls: 'I'm Used to This'

USATSI_13807090_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers "pondered" Kyle Lowry trade, but contract "dissuaded" them

USATSI_13858210
News

Top Buyout Candidates for LA Clippers