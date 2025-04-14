Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard Make NBA History in Warriors-Clippers
The Golden State Warriors' 124-119 loss to the LA Clippers was certainly a thrilling way to end the NBA regular season. In a game where the stars came out and battled in a crucial matchup for playoff seeding, the Clippers ultimately locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are headed for the Play-In Tournament.
It wouldn't be right for Warriors fans to take this loss without appreciating the performances of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard. The four aging stars gave vintage performances and as a result, made NBA history.
Sunday's thriller was the first time in NBA history that four players scored 30 or more points in the same game on the final day of the regular season. It was truly an epic way to transition to the postseason.
Harden led the game in scoring with 39 points, scoring 12 of those in overtime to close out the victory. Curry was Golden State's leading scorer, with an unbelievable 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, hitting clutch shots to keep the game close.
Butler and Leonard were great complementary pieces to their stars, but LA's clutch buckets after regulation secured the win in the Chase Center.
The Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the 7-8 matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT. The winner of this game will go on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will face the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks game.
