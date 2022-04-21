Steph Curry Joins Paul George on Exclusive List

Contrary to popular belief, LA Clippers star Paul George has an extensive list of elite playoff games on his resume. One of these came in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, when George put up 35 points in just under 25 minutes of play. At the time, George became just the 4th player in NBA history to put up at least 30 points in less than 35 minutes in a playoff game. The other three were Jason Terry, Kirk Hinrich, and Tom Heinsohn. In Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Steph Curry joined this list.

With 34 points in just under 23 minutes, not only did Steph Curry join Paul George on the aforementioned list, but he became the first player in NBA history with at least 34 points in less than 23 minutes in a playoff game. It was a historically efficient night for Steph, who was coming off the bench for just the 3rd time in his playoff career.

The Golden State Warriors are still trying to figure out how to best utilize their talent during this playoff run, but for now they have Steph Curry playing limited minutes off the bench while he works his way back from injury. In Monday night's win, Steph became the first player since Paul George to put up a pretty unique stat line.

