Steph Curry Reacts to Getting Booed by Cleveland All-Star Game Crowd

Despite being born in the area, Steph Curry is not a fan favorite in Cleveland. Defeating the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 2015, 2017, and 2018, Curry and the Warriors are never warmly received by the Cleveland faithful. This was no different during Curry's appearance at All-Star Saturday Night.

While Steph was promoting his new show on Saturday night alongside his wife Ayesha Curry, boos rained in from the Cleveland fans in attendance. While unsurprising, it was still relatively unusual, considering Steph Curry has received MVP chants in nearly every arena he has played in this season. According to Steph, he loves the hate.

In a video posted to the NBA's official Twitter account, Curry could be seen in the Cleveland Cavaliers home locker room, joking that he is used to being in the other one. "It's mad weird being in here. Ya'll know what I'm talking about. I'm used to being down the hall," Curry said. When asked about the boos he received the night prior, Curry said, "Oh, I love it."

Steph Curry will be an All-Star Game teammate of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James, and current Cavs All-Star Darius Garland. Perhaps just for the night, Cleveland fans will have no choice but to root for the team that Steph Curry is on. After all, their only alternative is rooting for Team Durant.

Related Articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

Lou Williams Addresses Potential Retirement

Jayson Tatum Breaks Down Viral Crossover on Paul George