Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Clutch Performance Against Thunder

In a place they have become very comfortable in over the years, the Golden State Warriors took care of business again on Monday night against the OKC Thunder. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the entire Golden State team did what they needed to do against OKC, walking away with their 9th-straight win.

In the absence of Draymond Green, Steph Curry has taken on a bigger playmaking responsibility, and that was certainly on display in this game. Sacrificing his shot attempts to get his teammates involved, Curry notched a near triple-double with 19 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds on 6/12 from the field. The 12 field goal attempts from Curry is the third-lowest mark his has put up this season; however, the 10 assists ties his second-highest mark of the year. Since Draymond Green went down on January 6th, Curry is averaging 7.3 APG, which leads the Warriors.

Part of Curry's playmaking uptick has paralleled the return of Klay Thompson, who is a very worthy recipient of Curry's passing. Klay, who is no stranger to big moments in Oklahoma City, went for 21 points, including two clutch threes down the stretch. After the game, Steve Kerr said, "It was great to see Klay hit those back-to-back threes to kinda seal the win. It's just fun to have him back, he looks great out there, he's moving great... It's great to have Klay back."

Steph Curry reflected very similar sentiments to those of his head coach. "Just seeing him back in general. I don't wanna glamour it up too much. It's two big shots, but it's more so just - I love seeing Klay play basketball," Steph said.

With the win, the Warriors continued extending the NBA's longest active winning streak, having won each of their last nine contests. This win keeps them in stride with the Phoenix Suns, who currently own a 2.5 game lead over Golden State for the Western Conference's top seed.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Blasts NBA For Kuminga's Rising Stars Exclusion

Kyrie Irving Reacts to James Harden Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Steve Kerr Says James Wiseman Could Return For Playoffs