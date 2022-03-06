Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James' 56-Point Game

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers played an absolute thriller on Saturday night, capped off by 56-points from LeBron James. Steph Curry had a solid performance himself, but being on the losing end of LeBron's masterpiece, Curry paid respect.

When asked about LeBron's big game, Curry said, "Bron played amazing, hit some tough shots, gotta acknowledge that for sure. But we still had some self-inflicted wounds which is tough." As great as LeBron was, this was indeed the case. There were several plays down the stretch where the Warriors simply din't execute.

LeBron James and Steph Curry have had several iconic battles over the years, with most of those coming in the NBA Finals. This game was certainly amongst their best regular season duels, with LeBron finishing with 56 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Curry finishing with 30 points of his own. LeBron absolutely took over in the 4th quarter, going 5/7 from the floor in that frame, including 3/5 from deep.

Along with LeBron activating takeover mode, the difference in this game was the poor play from Golden State's supporting cast. Klay Thompson finished with just 7 points on 3/13 from the field and 1/5 from deep, including some crucial misses down the stretch. He has not played up to his standards of late, but the Warriors will need him to turn it around soon. Dropping this game in Los Angeles, Golden State has now lost four-straight games.

Golden State's schedule will not get any easier the next couple of games, with a back-to-back coming up against the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers.

