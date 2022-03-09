Steph Curry Reacts to Snapping Losing Streak

The Golden State Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak with a decisive win over the LA Clippers. It had been a tough stretch for the Warriors, but after conceding a game in Denver in order to get their stars additional rest, they came out ready for a shorthanded Clippers team.

While down their three best players, the Clippers have gotten used to playing much better than they have in their last two games. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were of course on the sidelines, but that has been the case all season. With the Clippers beating the Warriors in their previous matchup with one another, this was a game the Warriors were especially focused on.

After the game, Steph Curry said, "We remember how they came out when we were in LA a couple weeks ago. For us it was a sense of urgency, understanding we had a chance to get ourselves out of this hole to get a win... That's how you draw it up in terms of Warriors basketball on both ends of the floor." Curry added that Golden State was getting "sick and tired of losing," which contributed to the increased energy in this game.

Even with their recent poor play, the Warriors still have an opportunity to snag the Western Conference's 2-seed. With Draymond Green expected to return next week, and James Wiseman perhaps not far behind, the Warriors are looking to not only finish with optimal seeding, but also generate some momentum entering the playoffs.

After this win over the Clippers, the Warriors are set to face the Denver Nuggets again on Thursday; however, this time they will have their top talent available.

