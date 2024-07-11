All Clippers

Steph Curry Reveals Message From Kawhi Leonard

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke on LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard

Joey Linn

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be competing in the Paris Olympics. After going through training camp with USA Basketball, Leonard was removed from the team as everyone felt it was best for his health to not play the high-intensity games in Paris.

This was disappointing for Leonard and Team USA, as the Clippers star projected to be one of the most impactful players on the team. USA defeated Canada in their first exhibition game, and while Leonard was not there, he left the team with a message before departing.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said, "Kawhi gave it everything he had when he was preparing... I know he wanted to play, but it's one of those things where he wished us luck and wanted us to go get the gold. You love that kind of support from a guy that's in a tough situation like that. Hopefully for the long term he’s in a good place, because the game needs him. When he’s not out there, you miss an all-time great player. We hope he’s ready for this season."

Encouraging his teammates to go win gold, Leonard left them with that message before departing. This is a very unfortunate situation, but one everyone felt was best for Leonard and his health.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News