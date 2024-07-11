Steph Curry Reveals Message From Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be competing in the Paris Olympics. After going through training camp with USA Basketball, Leonard was removed from the team as everyone felt it was best for his health to not play the high-intensity games in Paris.
This was disappointing for Leonard and Team USA, as the Clippers star projected to be one of the most impactful players on the team. USA defeated Canada in their first exhibition game, and while Leonard was not there, he left the team with a message before departing.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said, "Kawhi gave it everything he had when he was preparing... I know he wanted to play, but it's one of those things where he wished us luck and wanted us to go get the gold. You love that kind of support from a guy that's in a tough situation like that. Hopefully for the long term he’s in a good place, because the game needs him. When he’s not out there, you miss an all-time great player. We hope he’s ready for this season."
Encouraging his teammates to go win gold, Leonard left them with that message before departing. This is a very unfortunate situation, but one everyone felt was best for Leonard and his health.
