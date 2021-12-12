Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Steph Curry Reveals Whether Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record Has Caused Recent Struggles
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry Reveals Whether Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record Has Caused Recent Struggles

    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry doesn't think his pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record has caused his recent slump
    Author:

    Janie McCauley | The Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry doesn't think his pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record has caused his recent slump

    Over his last six games, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is averaging 22.2 PPG on 33.1% from the field and 34.9% from deep. As a result of Steph's struggles, the Warriors have gone 3-3 during these games, after being 18-2 prior to that stretch. Many have concluded that Steph's pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record has been the reason for these struggles, but according to Steph, that is not the case.

    Warriors reporter Mark Haynes reported after Saturday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, that Steph Curry said, "If you take away the context of these last couple of games, I'm playing the exact same way. Just got to make shots and understand the opposition is not going to want that to happen on their own floor."

    According to Steph, he clearly does not feel as if the looming 3-point record has changed his game at all; however, he does indicate that opposing teams do not want that record to happen against them. Joel Embiid was not hesitant to affirm this reality after the win on Saturday, when he said, "That was not happening on my court. That was not happening in Philly. This is my city."

    Read More

    While Steph Curry may not be altering his game in pursuit of the record, opposing teams are certainly doing all they can to ensure they prevent it from happening against them. Both Steph and the Warriors will need to adjust to this increased defensive attention, and get back to their winning ways on this road trip.

    Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

    Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

    Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena

    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Reveals Whether Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record Has Caused Recent Struggles

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_17324045_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Did Not Practice and Remains Out Day-to-Day

    23 hours ago
    90
    News

    Reggie Jackson is Clutch Again, LA Clippers Defeat Orlando Magic 106-104

    Dec 11, 2021
    maxresdefault
    News

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    Dec 10, 2021
    rudy-gobert-getty-010421-ftrjpg_1c8etozoqccp41o6bn5wzhqlu1
    News

    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    Dec 10, 2021
    AP21324236788010
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

    Dec 9, 2021
    timberwolves-patrick-beverley-shades-jazz-c-rudy
    News

    Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards Send Shots at Rudy Gobert

    Dec 9, 2021
    News

    Brandon Boston Dedicates Career Performance Against Celtics to Late Terrence Clarke

    Dec 9, 2021