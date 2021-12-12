Steph Curry Reveals Whether Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record Has Caused Recent Struggles

Over his last six games, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is averaging 22.2 PPG on 33.1% from the field and 34.9% from deep. As a result of Steph's struggles, the Warriors have gone 3-3 during these games, after being 18-2 prior to that stretch. Many have concluded that Steph's pursuit of Ray Allen's 3-point record has been the reason for these struggles, but according to Steph, that is not the case.

Warriors reporter Mark Haynes reported after Saturday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, that Steph Curry said, "If you take away the context of these last couple of games, I'm playing the exact same way. Just got to make shots and understand the opposition is not going to want that to happen on their own floor."

According to Steph, he clearly does not feel as if the looming 3-point record has changed his game at all; however, he does indicate that opposing teams do not want that record to happen against them. Joel Embiid was not hesitant to affirm this reality after the win on Saturday, when he said, "That was not happening on my court. That was not happening in Philly. This is my city."

While Steph Curry may not be altering his game in pursuit of the record, opposing teams are certainly doing all they can to ensure they prevent it from happening against them. Both Steph and the Warriors will need to adjust to this increased defensive attention, and get back to their winning ways on this road trip.

