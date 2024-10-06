All Clippers

Steph Curry Sends Message to James Harden on Instagram

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers stars shared a moment.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden after a game at the Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden after a game at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers played a preseason game on Saturday at the University of Hawaii. Both teams hosted training camp in Hawaii, with Golden State practicing at BYU and the Clippers practicing at the same campus the preseason game was played at. 

Saturday’s contest was technically a Clippers home game, but it was a heavy Warriors crowd. The fans were especially excited to see Steph Curry, who received a roaring ovation the second he came out of the tunnel for his pregame routine. 

Curry shared a moment before the game with Clippers star James Harden, who played along with the fans calling out for the Warriors star.

Curry and Harden were each selected in the 2009 NBA draft lottery. Harden went third overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder while Curry went seventh to Golden State. Taking a moment to reflect on how long they’ve been in the league together, Curry and Harden shared an exchange on Instagram.

Curry: “16 yrs on em!! @jharden13”

Harden: “My brother! 🫡”

Both Curry and Harden played only the first half of this game. Harden had 13 points and eight assists in 17 minutes while Curry finished with nine points and two assists in 14 minutes.

This was a great opportunity for basketball fans in Hawaii to see two future Hall of Fame players.

