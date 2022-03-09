Steph Curry Shares Encouraging Message For Klay Thompson

After a two-year absence, Klay Thompson is still understandably finding his form on the court. He has shown flashes of his old self, and he has also shown stretches of play that display a good amount of rust. This is all to be expected when returning from two major injuries that kept him sidelined for as long as he was, but Steph Curry's message to his Splash Brother is simple, "You're Klay Thompson. Don't ever forget that."

Curry revealed that even after Golden State's win over the Clippers, Klay was still talking about his poor shooting performance. Going just 9/23 from the field and 2/9 from deep, Klay was not content with his performance in the win. While understandable, Steph Curry does not want his teammate to lose confidence. Curry added that in addition to Klay's offensive competitiveness, he was impressed with Thompson's willingness to defend the opposing team's best player. Steph stated that it's a good sign that Klay's body feels good enough to take on this defensive responsibility, coming off of two major injuries.

Steph is not worried about Klay's shooting struggles, because he has seen what he is capable of over the years. It was never reasonable to anticipate an entire absence of rust for Thompson this season, but as long as he can return to form by the playoffs, Golden State expects to be in pursuit of another championship.

