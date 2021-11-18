Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Anthony Davis For Performance Against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite having both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to win games in the absence of LeBron James. After falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the Lakers are now an even 8-8.

In this marquee ESPN matchup between Milwaukee and Los Angeles, many eyes were drawn to the individual matchup between Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. At halftime, Giannis had 28 points on 12/13 shooting, while Davis had just 8 points on 8 shots.

With this game being broadcasted on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith joined the halftime show to share his thoughts on the first half. On the performance of Anthony Davis in that half, Stephen A. Smith said that "It's unacceptable. You don't have to be a top-5 player, fair enough, but Anthony Davis is not good, he is great. To get completely and thoroughly outplayed from an impact perspective, to this level, is egregious. We gotta get to a point where we get back to holding so-called stars accountable."

After just 8 points in the first half, Davis went for just 10 in the second half, finishing the game with 18 points and 9 rebounds. This was not enough to secure the win, as Anthony Davis was significantly outshined by Giannis who finished with 47 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists on 18/23 shooting from the field, and 3/4 shooting from deep.

Related Articles

Injury Report Update on Kawhi Leonard's Knee Rehab

After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George