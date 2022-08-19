Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith says Clippers are 'Mopping the Streets' With Lakers

Stephen A. Smith believes there is no rivalry.

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have won the historical championship battle, the LA Clippers have dominated the last 10 years against the Lakers. According to Stephen A. Smith, there's no rivalry between the two teams, simply because of how much the Clippers have dominated the Lakers recently.

“There is no rivalry in LA. The Los Angeles Clippers have beaten the Lakers like 32 of the last 38 or 39 times," Smith said. "They beat them it's like 7 straight. It’s been complete dominance. Last year they did it without Kawhi! Well, Kawhi is coming back, with Paul George. They picked up John Wall, who is no scrub... I got news for you, Lakers ain't even the best team in LA. The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Los Angeles Lakers!”

Stephen A. Smith isn't wrong, the LA Clippers have won the last 32/39 games against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they've also won 7 straight games against them. Ty Lue has not lost a game against the Lakers since he became the head coach of the Clippers. However, plenty of the games last season were close ones, with the Clippers winning two games at the buzzer; the Lakers were very close to defeating the shorthanded Clippers multiple times last season. The Lakers could very easily come out the gates very motivated against the Clippers this upcoming season and take the first game.

The Battle for LA may not have the prestige it once had a few seasons back, but every game has definitely been exciting and worth watching.

