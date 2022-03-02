Steve Ballmer Donates $425 Million to University of Oregon

Steve Ballmer is one of the most charitable owners in the NBA, and he proved that again with his massive donation to the University of Oregon.

Ballmer donated $425 to the University of Oregon and created the Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health. The donation came from both Steve and Connie Ballmer, from their Ballmer Group Philanthropy.

The official website for The Ballmer Institute gave a formal description of the new center for behavioral health:

"The institute establishes a new national model for behavioral and mental health care by uniting the UO’s top-ranked research programs, Oregon public schools and families, and community support groups in the creation and delivery of intervention and treatment programs that can be part of the daily lives of K-12 students. The UO will propose a new degree program and launch a certificate program to empower a new workforce eager to meet children’s needs within schools and organizations."

The Institute will be located in Portland, provide scholarships through a $100 million endowment, and create new behavioral health practitioners by offering undergraduate degree and certificate programs. There will also be over 20 new faculty members.

Connie Ballmer also made a formal statement on the official Ballmer Institute website:

“Right now, the need for behavioral health services across our country is at critical levels, and there is an opportunity to strengthen and enhance the behavioral health system so that it is set up to address every child’s needs - now and in the future,” said Connie Ballmer, who earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Oregon and served on its Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2021. “Steve and I are excited to help bring to life this institute, which can help strengthen talent and build partnerships to create long-lasting impact for Oregon’s kids and families.”

The world is in dire need of more attention to behavioral health, and The Ballmer Institute aims to fix that problem.

