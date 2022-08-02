Steve Ballmer Shares Message For Bill Russell

The game of basketball suffered a significant loss on Sunday morning, when it was announced that NBA legend, pioneer, and icon Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. Everyone across the league has been sharing their appreciation and love for what Russell meant to them and game of basketball, with LA Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer being one of the most recent to do so:

Acknowledging the incredible person Bill Russell was, Ballmer shared his appreciation for the time the two were able to spend together. Similar sentiments have been pouring in from around the league, with everyone acknowledging the immense impact that Bill Russell's legacy had on them personally and the game of basketball.

No player has achieved the level of winning that Bill Russell achieved throughout his career, but more importantly, few athletes have ever impacted their sport the way that Russell impacted basketball. While his accomplishments will live forever, Russell's impact on the world around him is what Steve Ballmer chose to reflect on in his Tweet.

Having gotten the opportunity to spend some time alongside the icon, Ballmer chose to remember the incredible person he was. Many people have shared similar sentiments, paying tribute to Russell's legacy on and off the court.

While this loss will be felt for a long time, people have rightfully been choosing to celebrate the life and legacy of one of basketball's most influential and iconic figures.

