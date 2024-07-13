Steve Kerr Gives Honest Statement on Ty Lue
Very few coaches in the NBA today have as much of a storied history against each other as Steve Kerr and Ty Lue. The two coaches faced off against each other in the NBA Finals three years in a row, with Kerr ultimately taking the series 2-1. Now, the two foes are now friends on Team USA.
Recently, Steve Kerr was interviewed about having LA Clippers coach Ty Lue as a member of his Team USA roster. Coach Kerr had nothing but tremendous praise for his former NBA Finals foe.
"He's a brilliant defensive mind," Kerr said. "I think he showed that in the playoffs when we played them year after year. They had a real nag for making adjustments and understanding what was happening and we were trying to do. So, I think he's one of the great defensive minds in the game."
The storied rivalry between the two coaches is actually one of the biggest reasons why Steve Kerr wanted Ty Lue to be a coach on the Olympic roster. He knows firsthand just how good of a coach Ty Lue can actually be.
"Coaching with him the last couple of summers, that's only been reinforced," Lue said. "He's brilliant with his drill work, with his preparation for what we want to do, great communicator with the players, they love him but he's tough with him. Ty is a great coach, and there's a reason that I wanted him on the staff. Gone against him many times and knew how good he was."
Team USA Basketball isn't just stacked from a player perspective, but a coaching one as well. Steve Kerr and Ty Lue together on one team is sure to bring out a level of strategy never seen before.
