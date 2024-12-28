Steve Kerr Makes Kawhi Leonard Statement Before Warriors-Clippers
The Clippers have been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, sitting at 17-13 in seventh place in the conference. Playing without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard has not been a challenge for the Clippers this season, holding the league's fifth-best defensive rating and tenth-best net rating.
LA's offense has been carried by their standout backcourt of James Harden and Norman Powell, while their key role players anchor the defense and help them win games.
The Clippers head into a huge matchup against the Golden State Warriors in LA on Friday night, a big test after they have already defeated the Warriors twice this season.
The Warriors have been one of the coldest teams in the NBA, losing 11 of their last 14 to drop to 15-14 on the season. Sitting in 10th place in the West, the Warriors have a lot of ground to make up to climb back up the standings.
The Clippers' defense has been outstanding, but many imagine how dangerous they will be on both sides once they get one of the top two-way players of all time back on the court. With Kawhi Leonard nearing his return to action, the league might be in trouble.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Leonard returning to action ahead of their matchup with the Clippers on Friday.
“I just hope he gets healthy," Kerr said. "Kawhi is a great player… Multi-time champion, incredible two-way force. The league is better when he’s playing. I hope he gets healthy soon and finishes out the rest of the season. He deserves that and the league deserves that.”
Leonard is one of the most talented players the NBA has ever seen, but the superstar wing can rarely stay healthy. Leonard has yet to suit up this season and his return to action is highly anticipated for an impressive Clippers squad.
