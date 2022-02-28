Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reacts to Blown Lead vs. Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts following tough loss to Mavs

The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, blowing a 21-point lead in route to a 107-101 loss. Decision making and execution from the top down was dreadful down the stretch, allowing Dallas to fully dominate the fourth quarter. After the game, Steve Kerr shared his thoughts.

"I thought we kind of lost our spirit and our energy when they made that push… We didn't maintain our grit down the stretch. We let the momentum get away from us... It's a good lesson for us," Kerr said. While the Warriors are not fully healthy, Steve Kerr does not want that mentality to gain any prevalence. "We can't just say, well, when Draymond and Andre are back, we'll be better. It doesn't matter who's out there. We've got to do a better job of executing under pressure and maintaining confidence," Kerr finished.

The Warriors have been up and down recently, often times struggling to maintain the level of consistency that made them so dominant to start the year. While a lot of that can certainly be attributed to the absence of Draymond Green, the standings do not factor in who is on the floor and who isn't. At this stage of the season, with the Memphis Grizzlies on their tail, the Warriors have to find a way to win these games with the players they have on the floor. That was Steve Kerr's ultimate message following this collapse.

