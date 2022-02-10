Steve Kerr Reacts to NBA's Top-15 All-Time Head Coach List

Steve Kerr is only in his eighth season as a head coach and according to the NBA is already a top-15 coach of all time.

Alongside his former head coaches Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich and Lenny Wilkens, Kerr joins the likes of legendary coaches Red Auerbach, Pat Riley, Doc Rivers and the Warriors’ own Don Nelson.

“That was kind of shocking to see my name on that list,” said Kerr Wednesday night before Golden State’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. “I played for three of those guys on that list. It’s always strange to see your name next to people you’ve played [for] before because you don't necessarily look at your own coaches as peers.

Kerr, who took the Golden State Warriors coaching position after the team parted ways with Mark Jackson following a first-round playoff exit against the Clippers in 2014, holds the second-most total wins in Warriors history (including playoffs).

With 376 victories, Kerr only sits behind Al Attles, who boasted 394 through 707 games. Kerr also holds the best postseason record in league history with a winning percentage of .733.

“If you look at that list, pretty much every coach would agree that the reason they’re on there is because they were blessed with great talent,” Kerr said “Then they were able to have success.”

Spending a total of 15 seasons as an NBA player, it took Kerr over 12 years to step into a role as a head coach. While he did spend seven years from 2004-2010 as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, Kerr says his true passion was on the floor of an NBA court.

“When I was a GM, I didn’t not enjoy it but I loved the competition and I wanted to be with the players, on the court, in the action rather than upstairs,” he said. “I thought, ‘when I coach,’ it just seemed like something that I would enjoy and it always attracted me.”

According to Kerr, the reason he took so long to not only field but accept a head coaching offer was due to the fact he wanted to be an active and present father to his three children, Nick, Maddy and Matthew.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do but was kind of waiting until my kids grew up and were out of the house before I got into it,” Kerr said. “I always loved being on the court. My life did allow for it with family and where I was in my life. Once it became a possibility, it made perfect sense for me.”

Since taking the reins as the head coach in Golden State, Kerr has been nothing short of spectacular. Along with three championships, Kerr managed to take the Warriors to five-straight NBA Finals and is currently looking to appear in his sixth in eight seasons.

Currently, the Warriors sit as the second-best team in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns, who hold a 3.5-game lead.