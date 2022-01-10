Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals How He Plans to Use Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a plane to ease Klay back into game action

Getty Images

Klay Thomson is back. The Golden State Warriors will have their sniper in the starting lineup for the first time since the NBA Finals, and head coach Steve Kerr has revealed his plan for Klay's minutes. Because he was gone for so long, coach Kerr wants to ease him back into game action. Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Kerr said that Klay will likely play five-minute stretches at a time in his return.

This will allow Klay to start the game with the usual group he will be with going forward, while also returning potentially with a bench unit to begin the 2nd quarter. Steve Kerr has been doing this more often with Steph Curry as well, so it will be interesting to see how he manages those two now that they are both available.

The excitement surrounding Klay's return was shared by Steph Curry, who changed his Twitter avatar to a picture of Klay Thompson, and sent out a Tweet welcoming back his Splash Brother. Curry's Tweet read, "My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay." Steph was asking Warriors fans to share their favorite Klay Thompson moments, and actually responded to several fans who shared their favorite moments from Klay's career.

This will be a major moment for NBA fans everywhere, as one of the game's most iconic duos finally returns to the court together.

